Clean up campaign set in Cobden

A spring clean up campaign is scheduled to start Sunday, March 26, in Cobden.

Event organizer Shane Bruce said in an email that a minimum of six volunteers are invited to help out over six weeks starting on March 26.

Bruce can be contacted by email at shanebruceoffice@gmail.com or by phone at 323-610-5802.

Volunteers will work to clean up streets in the Union County village.

Clean up campaign activities are planned from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The afternoon will begin at Colors & Spices Cafe, with lunch provided from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Lunch will be prepared by Color & Spices Cafe owner Danielle Murray.

Live music presented by The Free Range Chicks is planned.

At 2 p.m., volunteers will begin clean up work by covering the first of six sections of town. Work is planned until 4 p.m.

After the clean up work is done, volunteers are invited to return to Colors & Spices Cafe for hot chocolate and fresh baked goodies.