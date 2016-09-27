Clifford Harold Wright, 86, of Jonesboro, died Thursday, Sept. 22, 2016, at 4:17 a.m. at his home.

He was born on Jan. 7, 1930, in Simpson Township in Johnson County. He was the fourth child born to Douglas Bothwell and Edith Electivia Blades Wright.

On Feb. 14, 1950, he married Helen Louise Richardson in Pope County. She preceded him in death on Oct. 30, 2012.

He is survived by two daughters, Lynn Wright Heisner of Anna and Elizabeth Ann Lingle of Jonesboro; 11 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; 24 great-great-grandchildren; a brother, Ivis (his wife, Mary Lou) Wright of Anna; a long-time dear and special friend, Edwina Murray of Anna; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Edith Wright; two daughters, Katherine “Kay” Starr and Barbara Wright; an infant granddaughter, Penny C. Cowsert; five brothers and a sister.

He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War from 1951 to 1953. He earned a Combat Infantry Badge (C.I.B.) and Korean Service Medal with three Bronze Service Stars. He was honorably discharged from active military duty on Feb. 10, 1953. He was a former member of the Carroll P. Foster VFW Post No. 3455 in Anna.

He was employed for over 30 years as a mechanic. He primarily worked on tractors and farm implements. Later, he was employed for approximately 12 years as a grounds keeper at the Union County Country Club. Clifford developed a passion for golfing and enjoyed playing for many years. He also was an avid wood worker and enjoyed reading Louis L’Amour western novels.

A funeral service honoring the life of Clifford Wright was conducted Sunday, Sept. 25, at 2 p.m. at Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna. Bobby Richardson and Jack Richardson officiated. Burial was in the Vienna Fraternal Cemetery. Military graveside honors were accorded.

Memorials can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105-1905.

