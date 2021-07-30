Home / Home

Clinics receive federal funding

Fri, 07/30/2021

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has announced $5,844,422 to support rural health clinics in Illinois with vaccination efforts, particularly as many communities face increased challenges caused by the Delta variant. 

The funds will go to 118 Rural Health Clinics, which will use the resources to combat COVID-19 misinformation by developing and implementing additional vaccine confidence and outreach efforts. 

The funding was made available by the American Rescue Plan and is being administered by the Health Resources and Services Administration through the Rural Health Clinic Vaccine Confidence program.

