Coach Ron book signing event to be held at First Christian Church, Anna

Coach Ron Fulenwider will be having a “Book Signing” Aug. 29 at the First Christian Church off Mallard Lane in Anna.

The event will be in conjunction with a fund raising event for a church family member in need of assistance due to a major health issue. The funds raised will help with incidental costs associated with the disease.

The book signing will be from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The book title is “Memory Lane.” All the proceeds from the sale of the book will go to the family mentioned.

“I have been so blessed in my lifetime by God I just felt this is an opportunity to help a family in need,” Coach Ron said.

Book Signers

Those who have been invited to sign books are those athletes who have gone on to earn All-State High School, All-South and All-American, All-Conference, All-Academic honors at the collegiate level.

Others will be featured who have made an impact in society. Their accomplishments will be featured in the book. Here are the individuals:

Chandra Parr, Darla (Hannan) Waters, Hannah McGinnis, Jake Parr, Carl Evans, Cameron Wright, Elle Basler, Zach Parr, Emma (Kelley) Basler.

Humorous statements and sayings are included in the book from 1969 to the present.

The book will have numerous athletes, students and others including adults who have made funny statements and have been associated with the many events recognized in this book.

“I hope each of you will enjoy the many memories contained in the book,” Coach Ron said.

“The athletes and students listed in this book have either been in my classes while I taught, or have been in Saturday morning basketball programs, Speed Camps or on my teams that I coached. Many of the memories are still very vivid after 50 years.

“The students I have had the privilege of working with are from Lick Creek Elementary, Anna Junior High, Anna-Jonesboro Community High School, Jonesboro Grade School, Vienna Grade School, New Simpson Hill, Cypress-Buncombe Grade Schools and Goreville Grade School.

“Please come out and support this very important endeavor.”