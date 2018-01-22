Coat drive, give away extended

The dates for a local coat drive and give away have been extended.

Union County Counseling Service in Anna began the coat drive and give away in early December.

Initially, the project had been scheduled to continue through Jan. 31. That date has been extended to March 1.

A donation box for coats can be found at Union County Counseling Service’s main building at 204 South St. in Anna.

Coats also will be given away in the counseling service’s main building.

Coats will be available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Mondays and from 9 a.m. to noon on Wednesdays. For more information about the project, call 833-8551.