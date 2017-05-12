Home / News / Coat drive, give away underway

Coat drive, give away underway

Tue, 12/05/2017 - 9:51am admin

A coat drive and give away are scheduled to begin Dec. 4 at Union County Counseling Service in Anna.

Coats will be collected and given away through Jan. 31, 2018.

A donation box for coats can be found at Union County Counseling Service’s main building at 204 South St. in Anna.

Coats also will be given away in the counseling service’s main building.

Coats will be available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Mondays and from 9 a.m. to noon on Wednesday.

For more information about the project, call 833-8551.

The Gazette-Democrat

112 Lafayette St.
Anna, Illinois 62906
Office Number: (618) 833-2158
Email: news@annanews.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here