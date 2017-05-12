Coat drive, give away underway

A coat drive and give away are scheduled to begin Dec. 4 at Union County Counseling Service in Anna.

Coats will be collected and given away through Jan. 31, 2018.

A donation box for coats can be found at Union County Counseling Service’s main building at 204 South St. in Anna.

Coats also will be given away in the counseling service’s main building.

Coats will be available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Mondays and from 9 a.m. to noon on Wednesday.

For more information about the project, call 833-8551.