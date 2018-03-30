Cobden 14, Carrier Mills 4

Cobden 11,

Murphysboro 9

Zane Nance was 3-for-4 with 2 RBIs to lead Cobden to an 11-9 win over host Murphysboro in non-conference high school baseball Friday, March 16.

Brayden Clark was 2-for-4 with 2 RBIs. Jase Hutchason was 2-for-4. Clayton Flamm was 1-for-1 with an RBI. Dylan Lewey was 1-for-2 with an RBI.

Bayden Ditterline was 1-for-3 with a double. Cody Wieseman was 1-for-3 with an RBI. Bryce Reynolds was 1-for-3. John Russell was 1-for-5 with 2 RBIs.

Russell, Nance, Ditterline, Hutchason and Wieseman pitched in the win.

Russell pitched 3 1/3 innings and allowed 2 hits to go with 3 walks and 4 strikeouts.

Nance pitched 2 innings and allowed a hit to go with no walks and 2 strikeouts.

Ditterline pitched 2/3 of an inning and allowed 2 hits to go with 3 walks and no strikeouts.

Wieseman pitched 1/3 of an inning and allowed a hit to go with a walk and 2 strikeouts. Hutchason was relieved after giving up 2 hits and a walk.