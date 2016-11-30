Cobden Artist Exhibition as part of Christmas in the Village

anthill gallery and vintage curiosities is planning to host its 8th annual Off the Wall open house on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. for an opportunity to meet local artists and discuss their artwork.

Local author, Pamela Hearon, will be at anthill gallery from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. to autograph her most recently released novel, “Gaining Visibility.” The event is one of many featured throughout Cobden’s annual Christmas in the Village celebration on Saturday, Dec. 3.

The Holiday Group Artist Exhibition presents a broad selection of functional and decorative works of art by 60 regional artists and artisans. Larger framed paintings and photographs in this exhibition are displayed at The Yellow Moon Cafe’s Luna Gallery.

Original works of art include paintings; two and three dimensional mixed media art; giclee prints; digital and film photography; functional and sculptural ceramics; basket and gourd art; wrought mild steel sculpture and home accessories; innovative fibers art; wood benches, picture frames and kitchen boards. Jewelry and fibers artists have produced unique wearable art and fashion accessories.

A number of these artists reside in Union, Jackson, Johnson, Williamson and Franklin counties and have earned national distinction with their art and many are members of the Illinois State Artisan Program.

anthill gallery and vintage curiosities is located at 102 N. Front St. and the Yellow Moon Cafe at 110 N. Front St. in Cobden.

Artwork can be taken before the exhibition concludes Dec. 23.

anthill gallery hours are Wednesday through Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.

The Yellow Moon Cafe hours are Wednesday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The cafe is also open Friday evening and all day Saturday.