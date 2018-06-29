Cobden Board approves police vehicle purchase

Plans have been approved for the purchase of a new vehicle for the Cobden Police Department.

The Cobden Village Board of Trustees approved the purchase during a regular meeting on June 4.

A motion was approved to purchase a 2018 Ford 150 police vehicle for an estimated cost of $36,647 using a public safety CD as a down payment, along with setting up a three-year payment for the balance.

Also in June, the board authorized $3,000 for the purchase of three computers and accessories.

The board approved the appointment of Shayne Eddleman to position of gas superintendent.

Two matters related to the 2018 Cobden Peach Festival were approved. The annual festival is scheduled in August.

The board approved an entry form for the Cobden Peach Festival parade which indicates a change in the categories to be judged for awards.

A resolution was adopted to request permission to close old Highway 51 during the Peach Festival parade.

Initial approval was granted for the use of village property to the Union County Chamber of Commerce for an upcoming event. The event, a Taste of Union County, is planned Oct. 6.

Final approval of the proposal will be granted upon receipt of necessary insurance coverage and an approved liquor license for the special event.

Donations totaling $894 were collected at the Cobden Cemetery from Friday through Monday of the Memorial Day weekend in May.

Information was shared with village officials pertaining to new rules and regulations for water systems stemming from problems experienced in Flint, Mich.

An updated proposal was presented to the board regarding a proposal to develop recreational disc golf. Property owners next to the Cobden Community Park are to be contacted by the developer of the proposed project regarding expansion of the playing area.

Steam pressure cleaning of the exterior of Cobden Village Hall was approved.