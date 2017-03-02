Cobden boys head to state in junior high basketball

The Cobden Junior High School boys’ basketball team has advanced to the state finals of Southern Illinois Junior High School Athletic Association’s postseason playoffs.

The finals are scheduled to begin Saturday, Feb. 4, in the James Waugh Gym at Rend Lake College at Ina.

Competition continues with quarterfinals on Feb. 6, semifinals on Feb. 9 and the third/fourth place game and championship on Feb. 11.

Cobden advanced to the finals with a victory Monday night in the New Simpson Hill regional.

Cobden defeated New Simpson Hill 43-31 for the regional title.

The Union County squad joined Carrier Mills, Cisne, Oakdale, Okawville, Valmeyer, Signal Hill, All Saints Academy, Odin, Elverado, Woodlawn, Pinckneyville, Cairo, Ewing, Allendale and either St. Mary’s or Trinity Lutheran of Centralia in the finals.

Cobden is set to face Pinckneyville at 3:45 p.m. Saturday in the first round at state.

Pinckneyville won its own regional with a 40-36 victory over Steeleville.