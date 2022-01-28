Cobden Branch Library scheduled to reopen

Stinson Memorial Public Library District’s branch facility in Cobden is scheduled to reopen on Monday, Feb. 7.

Stinson Memorial Public Library District director Sarah Watkins recently announced that the Cobden branch is set to reopen on Monday, Feb. 7.

The Cobden Branch Library has been closed for several years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

An open house is scheduled from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on that day to celebrate the branch’s reopening.

The branch library is located in a building along Front Street in downtown Cobden.

Visitors from the Village and across Union County are encouraged to stop by and get reacquainted with the library, Watkins said.

Operating hours at the Cobden Branch Library are scheduled to be Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., and Friday, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The primary librarian at the Cobden location will be Katie Persinger, who has been with the Stinson staff for more than seven years.

The Cobden Branch Library is the secondary location in the Stinson Memorial Public Library District.

The main library is located along South Main Street in Anna.