Cobden burglary reported

The Union County Sheriff's Office has reported that a residential burglary occurred Monday, Aug. 22 at approximately 7:30 a.m., in rural Cobden. An estimated $2000 cash was taken. A white male suspect was seen running from the residence.

The first suspect is described as a white male in his 20s with long dark hair. He was seen wearing a baseball cap, sunglasses, a dark shirt with some type of writing on it and long pants. This is the suspect that fled from the residence.

The second suspect is described as a white male in his 20s with a shaved head.

The Sheriff's Office is also look for a tan or gray Chevrolet Avalanche.

If anyone has information on these suspects or the vehicle, they are encouraged to contact the Union County Sheriff's Office at 618-833-5500.