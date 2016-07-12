Cobden church to host ‘Night in Bethlehem’

A Union County church again is planning to host a special holiday event which is open to the community

“A Night in Bethlehem” is scheduled from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Dec. 9-11 at the First Baptist Church in Cobden.

In announcing plans for “A Night in Bethlehem,” the church shared the following information:

“As you wind through the streets of Bethlehem, you will hear the exciting story of what has happened there.

“Follow the awestruck shepherds to the manger where Mary, Joseph and the Christ Child are, ‘because there was no room for them in the inn.’

“This will be a ‘living’ nativity like you have never before experienced. This could be the blessing of the season for you and your family.”

The church notes that admission is free as a gift to the community.

Preregistration is not a requirement, but is suggested. Reservations also will be taken.

Preregistration is available online at cobdenfbc.com or by calling 618-697-1051 or 618-893-2261.