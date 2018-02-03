Cobden couple celebrate 70th wedding anniversary

Homer and Neicey Forby of Cobden are celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary. Homer’s parents were Herb and Ethel Draper of Cobden. Neicey’s parents were Everett and Clyde Lamer of Cobden.

The couple eloped to Piggott, Ark., on March 6, 1948. Due to a wrong turn, their arrival was delayed until almost midnight. A clerk completed the paper work and took them to a judge in his sleeping quarters. He answered the door in his nightshirt and performed his duties while his roommate slept in another bed in the room.

Due to a leak in their gas tank, they had to spend all their money on gasoline, which meant no wedding meal of any kind.

After arriving back in Cobden, they went to their respective homes and didn’t tell their parents for a month.

Their children are Jeff and Susan Forby of Cobden and Lynn (Forby) Geske of Carbondale. They have three grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.