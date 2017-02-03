Cobden finishes in tie for conference title

The Cobden High School boys’ basketball team closed out regular season play with a pair of wins to earn a three-way tie for the South Egyptian Conference title.

Cobden 74, Egyptian 47: The visiting Appleknockers pulled ahead early in the win Friday, Feb. 17.

Joe Brumleve led the way with a double double with 19 points and 17 rebounds.

Clayton Eck had 14 points and 8 rebounds. John Russell added 11 points and 4 rebounds.

Dylan Lewey had 10 points and 2 rebounds. Austin Lewey had 4 points and 6 rebounds.

Connor Allen had 4 points and 5 rebounds. Karl Evans had 4 points and 4 rebounds.

Zane Nance and Dane Inman each had 3 points and a rebound apiece. Hayden Young had 2 points and 5 rebounds. Cody Weiseman and Raul Palmerin each had 2 rebounds.

Cobden 80, Century 78: The host Appleknockers trailed early and fought back in the second half in the conference win Friday, Feb. 10.

Russell had 25 points and 3 rebounds to lead Cobden.

Austin Lewey had 16 points and 5 rebounds. Eck had 12 points and 8 rebounds.

Brumleve had 8 points and 5 rebounds. Evans had 4 points and 5 rebounds.

Dylan Lewey had 4 points and 2 rebounds. Dylan Duty had 3 points and 2 rebounds.

Landon Britt had 3 points and a rebound. Nance had 3 points. Allen had 2 points and 2 rebounds.