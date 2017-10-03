Home / News / Cobden has history fair
First place, 6th grade, The Orphan Train, by Leah Goins.Second place, 6th grade, The Tri-State Tornado, by Wyatt Lindsey.Third place, 6th grade, Cobden Auto Repair, by Gracelynn Fisher.First place (tie), 8th grade, The Blueberry Hill Farm, by Lilli Mason.First place (tie), 8th grade, King Neptune, by Alyssa Penrod.Second place, 8th grade, Greenwood Cemetery, 1857-Present Decatur, Ill., by Kate Staley.Third place, 8th grade, Buzzie the Buzzard, Cobden’s Town Pet, by Rory Baldwin and Ben Phillippe.

Cobden has history fair

Fri, 03/10/2017 - 11:19am admin

A history fair was held Tuesday, Feb. 28, at Cobden Junior-Senior High School in Cobden. Students from Candace Smith’s 6th grade class and Ashley Taylor’s 8th grade class participated in the history fair.

Eighteen judges reviewed 67 projects which were entered in the history fair.

The event was sponsored by the Union County Historical and Genealogy Society. Cash prizes were awarded.

Winners are featured in the accompanying pictures. Photos provided.

The Gazette-Democrat

112 Lafayette St.
Anna, Illinois 62906
Office Number: (618) 833-2158
Email: news@annanews.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here