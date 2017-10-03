Cobden has history fair

A history fair was held Tuesday, Feb. 28, at Cobden Junior-Senior High School in Cobden. Students from Candace Smith’s 6th grade class and Ashley Taylor’s 8th grade class participated in the history fair.

Eighteen judges reviewed 67 projects which were entered in the history fair.

The event was sponsored by the Union County Historical and Genealogy Society. Cash prizes were awarded.

Winners are featured in the accompanying pictures. Photos provided.