Cobden plans to host Christmas in Village

The holiday spirit will be celebrated at the ninth annual Christmas in the Village celebration, which is planned Saturday, Dec. 2, in Cobden.

Holiday bazaars and open houses highlight a variety of events that climax with a presentation of Christmas lights in the village’s downtown park.

The Old Feed Store on Appleknocker Street plans to host an open house with a hospitality table featuring Christmas treats.

A variety of local artisans and craft/art vendors will be set up. Lunch will be served from 11a.m. to 2 p.m.

Santa Claus is scheduled to visit from noon to 3 p.m. and goody bags for children will be given out.

A popular event from last year will return. An exhibit at the Union County Historical Society Resource and Cultural Center (the former medical clinic in town) on Appleknocker Street will be on display.

The display will feature a collection of nativity scenes and vintage Noel figures. A tree will be entirely decorated with Noel ornaments.

Bazaars featuring holiday decorations, gifts, crafts and homemade treats will be offered at the Union County Museum’s Christmas Shop, the St. Joseph Catholic Church parish hall and the Apostolic Lighthouse Church.

St. Joseph Catholic Church plans to serve a selection of soups for lunch from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The First Baptist Church of Cobden will present a live nativity scene on the corner of West Maple and South Appleknocker from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The Cobden School band is scheduled to perform a Christmas concert near the downtown park shelter at 3:30 p.m. The celebration will conclude at 4 p.m., with the presentation of the Christmas lights at the shelter.

For more information, go to www.cobdenil.com or call the Cobden Village Hall at 893-2425.