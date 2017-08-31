Home / News / Cobden pursuit ends with no injuries

Cobden pursuit ends with no injuries

Thu, 08/31/2017 - 9:37am admin

A St. Anne man was reported to have been taken into custody following a pursuit which ended in Cobden early last Saturday afternoon. The pursuit was initiated in Jonesboro and came to a stop at the intersection of West Jefferson and East Ash streets in Cobden. A passenger car which was the focus of the pursuit was pushed into a ditch by a Cobden Police Department officer who was in his squad car and was involved in the pursuit.

The suspect was apprehended after he left his vehicle and fled a short distance on foot. No injuries were reported. The squad car did not sustain damage. The Cobden Police Department, the Jonesboro Police Department, the Anna Police Department, the Union County Sheriff's Office and the Illinois State Police were at the scene in Cobden. The car was towed from the scene by Pro-1 Autobody & Service Center.

