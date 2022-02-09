Home / Home

Cobden Spay/Neuter Coalition planning dinner, music event

Fri, 09/02/2022 - 4:00pm admin

The Cobden Spay/Neuter Coalition is planning to host “Spayghetti and a Show” on Friday, Sept. 9.

The event is scheduled from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at  The Old Feed Store in downtown Cobden. 

Live music by local favorites Banjo Joe & Danielle and Hugh DeNeal is planned. 

Tickets are $10/adult and $6/child at the door, and include dinner and the show. Children 3 and under are free.

The event also will feature a silent auction and raffle. 

Dinner starts at 6 p.m. and music begins at 7 p.m. Organizers are collecting monetary and silent auction donations.

Proceeds will benefit the Cobden Spay/Neuter Coalition. The coalition’s mission is, in part, to reduce the feral cat population in the Union County village and surrounding communities. 

The organization also helps residents finance spay and neuter surgeries for their pets.

More about the coalition can be found on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/CobdenSpayNeuterCoalition/.

Information about the Sept. 9 event is available by contacting Jillian Miller by phone at 618-201-4841. 

