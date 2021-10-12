Cobden Village Board acts on variety of matters

A variety of matters were on the agenda at a recent regular meeting of the Cobden Village Board of Trustees.

The village board approved a proposal to send a memorial contribution in the amount of $250 to the Shriners Hospital for Children in honor of Kenneth R. Smith, the father of Cobden Police Department Officer Tim Smith.

It was noted that students in the Cobden High School CYCA had completed their project of painting benches, pavilion poles and kiosks in the village. A thank you letter was to be sent to the students.

Also at its meeting on Nov. 15, the village board:

Approved an engagement letter from Kemper CPA Group to perform the village’s Fiscal Year 2022 audit.

Approved renewal of the current employee health insurance plan with Health Alliance.

Renewed an intergovernmental agreement with various Union County agencies for the Hyper-Reach Mass Notification System for the rate of $309.38.

Engaged the services of Clarida & Zeigler Engineering Co. to research funding for future projects the village may require.

Authorized payment of $2,000 to the Southern Five Regional Planning District & Development Commission for ARPA funds administration.

Renewed membership with the Union County Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development.v