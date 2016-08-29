College’s School Supply Drive a success

The Future Teachers Organization, FTO, at Shawnee Community College near Ullin conducted an annual school supply drive as a new academic year got underway.

As part of the drive, the FTO issued a Pack-A-Backpack Challenge to all full-time faculty and staff at the college.

A total of 43 backpacks filled with school supplies, as well as some miscellaneous supplies, were delivered.

Every elementary school in the five-county collegewide district received a portion of the donations.

The group collected what amounts to over $1,300 in donations.

“The annual School Supply Drive is a benefit to both the SCC students and the public school children. The future teachers learn to support local schools through community service, while the school-age children receive tools that allow them to be ready to learn,” Shawnee Community College educator instructor and program coordinator Ruth Smith said in a news release.

Community members are invited to help support the annual event.

Donations can be sent to club sponsor Ruth Smith at Shawnee Community College, 8364 Shawnee College Rd., Ullin, Ill. 62292.

Checks can be made payable to Shawnee Community College, and they will be credited to the organization’s account.

For more information, contact Smith at 618-634-3347 or ruths@shawneecc.edu.

Shawnee Community College photo.