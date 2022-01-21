College acquires high-tech system for anatomy, physiology education

The Shawnee Community College Science Department has announced the recent purchase of an Anatomage Table, which is a new tool which is designed for increased learning outcomes.

The Anatomage Table is a technologically advanced 3D anatomy visualization system.

The system is used for anatomy and physiology education that is used by medical schools and other institutions of higher learning.

The table provides students with a fully segmented real human 3D anatomy system which provides a digital visualized anatomy exactly as students would see using a real cadaver.

The system allows for a dissectible experience in 3D and allows for exploration and learning of human anatomy beyond what any cadaver could offer.

“This new table is going to help our students experience a level of anatomical instruction that has previously been unavailable to smaller institutions,” Shawnee Community College math and science chair Lori Armstrong said in a news release.

“Often the students in our biology and anatomy classes, including nurses, have only a limited amount of opportunities to experience dissection in such an immersive way.

“The Anatomage Table will allow them to effectively perform dissection in a 3D environment and help them to gain a more in-depth understanding of the human anatomy not previously possible.”

The table was purchased upon recommendation by Dr. Tim Taylor, the president of Shawnee Community College as part of broader implementation of the college’s strategic plan.

Last year, as Taylor met with the college’s faculty and staff, he encouraged them to seek out new available technology that could help them better prepare students for real-world vocational opportunities.

The Anatomage Table will be utilized during the upcoming spring semester by students at the college.