College celebrates 50 years

Shawnee Community College is planning to celebrate its 50th anniversary. The college has been serving the area since 1967.

An anniversary celebration is planned from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 22, at the college’s main campus near Ullin.

A ceremony is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. in the educational center.

The keynote speaker is scheduled to be Curt Jones, the inventor and founder of Dippin’ Dots. Jones is a Shawnee Community College alumnus.

Campus tours and live music are planned from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Those who plan to attend the celebration can RSVP at 50thcelebration@shawneecc.edu.