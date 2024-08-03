Home / Home

College hosts Career, Technical Education Day

Fri, 03/08/2024 - 5:29pm admin

More than 500 high school students and teachers from around Southern Illinois visited Shawnee Community College’s main campus near Ullin Feb. 22 for the college’s annual Career and Technical Education Day. 

Ninth and 10th grade students got hands-on experiences in professions like nursing, welding, truck driving, cosmetology and more. 

Current Shawnee Community College students joined faculty and staff in the presentations. 

The Gazette-Democrat

112 Lafayette St.
Anna, Illinois 62906
Office Number: (618) 833-2158
Email: news@annanews.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.
1 + 7 =
Solve this simple math problem and enter the result. E.g. for 1+3, enter 4.
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here