College hosts Career, Technical Education Day
Fri, 03/08/2024 - 5:29pm admin
More than 500 high school students and teachers from around Southern Illinois visited Shawnee Community College’s main campus near Ullin Feb. 22 for the college’s annual Career and Technical Education Day.
Ninth and 10th grade students got hands-on experiences in professions like nursing, welding, truck driving, cosmetology and more.
Current Shawnee Community College students joined faculty and staff in the presentations.