College plans non-credit EMR class

Fri, 08/02/2024 - 5:58pm admin

Shawnee Community College is planning to offer a non-credit Emergency Medical Responder, EMR, hybrid class with online and in-person instruction.

The class is scheduled Aug. 12  through Oct. 6 at the college’s Union County extension center in Anna. The course is free. Seating is limited.

The college on social media that mandatory in-person sessions are scheduled Aug. 12, Aug. 26, Sept. 5, Sept. 23 and Sept. 30.

Students will receive EMR/first responder certification through the Illinois Department of Public Health upon completion. 

More information about the class is available by contact the Shawnee Community College Allied Health Department at 618-634-3282.

The Gazette-Democrat

112 Lafayette St.
Anna, Illinois 62906
Office Number: (618) 833-2158
Email: news@annanews.com

