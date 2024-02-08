College plans non-credit EMR class

Shawnee Community College is planning to offer a non-credit Emergency Medical Responder, EMR, hybrid class with online and in-person instruction.

The class is scheduled Aug. 12 through Oct. 6 at the college’s Union County extension center in Anna. The course is free. Seating is limited.

The college on social media that mandatory in-person sessions are scheduled Aug. 12, Aug. 26, Sept. 5, Sept. 23 and Sept. 30.

Students will receive EMR/first responder certification through the Illinois Department of Public Health upon completion.

More information about the class is available by contact the Shawnee Community College Allied Health Department at 618-634-3282.