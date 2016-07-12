College promoting use of survey in president search

As part of Shawnee Community College’s efforts to find the next college president, the college is encouraging the public to complete an online survey titled “What would you like to see in the next President?”

The survey allows Shawnee Community College students, faculty, staff and surrounding community members the ability to voice their opinion about what qualities and experiences they would like to see in the next president of the college.

To complete the survey or to view the SCC Presidential Search website, go online and visit http://pres-search.shawneecc.edu.

For more information about the survey, contact presidential search consultant Gary Davis at 217-737-3359.