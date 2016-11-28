College sets holiday reception

Shawnee Community College is planning to host a holiday reception on Dec. 7.

The reception is planned from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. in the K atrium on the college’s main campus near Ullin.

The holiday season event will feature shopping opportunities with a number of vendors who will be on hand, refreshments, door prizes and a 50/50 raffle.

The Shawnee Community College wellness and cultural events committee is sponsoring the event.

For more information, contact Lisa Meyer at 618-634-3246 or lisam@shawneecc.edu.