College welcomes South Korean students

Shawnee Community College students Jamie Jordan, Blaise Davis and Marisa Oliver assisted students from Seoul, South Korea, prepare for their upcoming presentations as part of the Global Campus Program.

The Shawnee Community College students helped the Korean students organize and plan a presentation about their overall experiences with the program.

The Global Campus Program provides Korean high school students and American high school students with an experience to explore and discuss similarities and differences between the schools, as well as cultural differences.

The program was made possible through a partnership with Southern Illinois University, Daedong Taxation High School in Seoul, South Korea, and Vienna High School.

The Korean students attended Vienna High School for a little over a week, where they engaged in the typical life for an American student.

Selected students conducted a brief presentation towards the end of the program, in which the Shawnee Community College students helped the students organize and prepare.

Marisa Oliver and Blaise Davis, both Vienna High School graduates, currently serve as Shawnee Community College Student Ambassadors.

Jamie Jordan, an Anna-Jonesboro Community High School graduate, serves on the college’s student senate.