Colleges team up to offer veterinary assistant program

When Rend Lake College, RLC, at Ina and Southeastern Illinois College, SIC, in Harrisburg teamed up to offer a single semester veterinary assistant program in August, they did not anticipate the high level of interest it would generate.

Originally, the program was slated to run for a single semester once every couple of years; however, due to continued interest, the program will be offered again in January.

Registration has already begun at both RLC and SIC, and space is limited, so those interested are urged to register early. Eligible students may also receive financial aid for the program.

The class provides the foundation for students to learn the basic job skills needed to perform veterinary assistant tasks and prepares them for an internship or apprenticeship, where they will further their on-the-job training.

Much of the class is hands-on, including a CPR dog, as well as front office skills and “client communication with a smile.”

The program also trains students in animal grooming, making them more marketable for a variety of jobs.

This hands-on class with furry clients is available for those in the program and for students only interested in the animal grooming aspect.

Courses are offered on RLC’s campus in Ina, with some training at SIC’s David L. Stanley Center in Carmi.

After the spring class, plans are to offer the certificate program again in the fall of 2019.

For more information, visit www.rlc.edu/programs-and-degrees/205-veterinary-technology, or call 618-437-5321 extension 1251. Students in the SIC district are advised to call 618-252-5400, extension 4130.