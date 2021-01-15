Commemorative event to honor Dr. King will be held virtually this year

The Alexander/Pulaski County Branch of the NAACP is planning to host an annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. commemorative event.

The 2021 event is scheduled to go forward on a virtual platform, from 10 to noon on Monday, Jan. 18.

This year, the keynote speaker is scheduled to be Dr. Larry T. Barnett Sr., pastor of St. John Praise and Worship Center in Pulaski.

Barnett retired from working in the field of education after 25 years of service.

He served as a coach, teacher and administrator for the Sparta, Century and Carbondale public school systems.

He has served in international ministry as well as in leadership roles in national ministries.

During the event, State Sen. Dale Fowler, R-Harrisburg, is scheduled to offer his reflections on Dr. King’s legacy.

Dr. Tim Taylor, the president of Shawnee Community College, is scheduled to honor Dr. King’s legacy as a scholar.

Entertainment will be provided by master spoken word artist Samuel Hawkins, who is artist in residence for Legacy Training Inc.

Jeff McGoy is scheduled to serve as this year’s master of ceremonies.

Local young people Lyric Houston, Jamaal Jones. and Nyasha Howard also are scheduled to perform.

“This event was too important to our community to be canceled due to the pandemic,’’ NAACP Alexander/Pulaski County Branch president Tyrone Coleman said in a news release.

“Although we will miss the meal and fellowship, we look forward to hosting this event in the safest way for our attendees.”

The ceremony will also include recognition for local leader contributions to the community. Special door prizes will also be awarded.

To attend, download the Zoom app on your phone, tablet or computer. The link to join will be provided upon registration.

To register, email saritasawyer@gmail.com . A $10 registration fee is required. Sponsorship opportunities are also available.

For more information, contact Sarita Sawyer, branch secretary, at 618-306-2324, or Tyrone Coleman, branch president, at 270-366-2014.