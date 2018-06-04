Commercial filming on refuge topic of proposal

A Compatibility Determinations, CD, for commercial filming within the refuge boundaries on the Cypress Creek National Wildlife Refuge is available for public review through April 13.

Commercial filming typically involves creating a documentary film, taking still photographs or recording wildlife sounds that are intended to be sold for income or revenue or traded for goods or services.

The CD will be posted for 14 days at the refuge, at Shawnee Community College and at the Barkhausen Cache River Wetlands Center near Cypress.

Written comments, requests for the document or questions can be directed to Liz Jones, the assistant refuge manager, phone 618-634-2231. Emailed comments can be provided to the following address: Liz_Jones@fws.gov.