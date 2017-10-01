Commercial tree fruit schools slated

University of Illinois Extension has announced plans for 2017 commercial tree fruit schools.

Schools are scheduled in Mt. Vernon and Hardin. The Mt. Vernon school is planned Feb. 7. The school will be at the Mt. Vernon Holiday Inn.

Registration for the school in Mt. Vernon is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. The program begins at 8:30 a.m. and continues until 4:30 p.m.

The schools will feature current research-based information about growing fruit trees.

Speakers from the University of Illinois, Weinzierl Fruit and Consulting, the Illinois Cooperative Agriculture Pest Survey Program and the Farm Service Agency are scheduled to be on hand to discuss a wide range of subjects to help growers to meet the challenges of tree fruit production.

The special guest speakers are scheduled to be Dr. J. Norelli, a USDA fruit pathologist from West Virginia, who will discuss issues with fireblight; and Jeff Flamm from Flamm Orchards near Cobden, who will discuss the 2016 year in review.

Participants will have an opportunity to learn about insect management techniques, identification and management of the brown marmorated stink bug, information about stone fruit and apple diseases, thinning strategies for return bloom and fruit quality and discussions with the Farm Service Agency about loans which are available for orchard growers.

Industry representatives are scheduled to be on hand to talk about their latest products and services.

The cost for the Mt. Vernon school is $30 per farm prior to the day of the event. Registration at the door will be $40 per farm. The registration fee includes one copy of the 2017 Midwest Spray Guide per farm. Those who attend will be responsible for their own lunch.

Advance registration is required by Jan. 24. Online registration is available at http://go.illinois.edu/treefruitschool17.

Questions can be directed to University of Illinois Extension educator Laurie George at 618-242-0780 or by email at ljgeorge@illinois.edu.