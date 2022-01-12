Commissioners approve new budget

Approval of a Fiscal Year 2022-2023 budget was on the agenda at a special meeting of the Union County Board of Commissioners which was held Monday morning.

The meeting also was highlighted by one of the board member’s last official act as a county commissioner.

Monday morning’s meeting was held at the Union County Courthouse in Jonesboro.

The only item on the agenda for the meeting was under new business: a combined annual budget and appropriation ordinance for the county’s fiscal year, which begins on Dec. 1 and ends on Nov. 30, 2023. Tentative approval and posting of the budget had already occurred.

The ordinance was unanimously approved by the commissioners who were in attendance at the meeting. The budget for the new fiscal year is balanced.

The ordinance included general fund appropriations in the amount of $6,861,420.

Some of the other appropriations in the ordinance included $1,210,595 for the county’s ambulance service.

$1,318,485 for county highway general. $141,476 for county bridge. $140,890 for federal aid matching. $1,438,687 for county motor fuel tax.

$434,186 for unit road district. $219,558 for unit road district bridge. $298,422 for township bridge program. $1,496,560 for unit road district motor fuel tax.

$773,666 for Project Redeploy. $350,000 for animal control building grant. $267,155 for courthouse repair and maintenance. $978,642 for capital improvements.

County board of commissioners chairman Max Miller noted that the budget had been finalized, on time and for the first time, for the start of a new fiscal year on Dec. 1.

Miller praised the budget work which had been done by county administrator Angie Johnson, officeholders, department heads and the commissioners.

The board chairman said the timely completion of the budget was an “outstanding” accomplishment.

Commissioner’s Final Meeting

Monday morning’s session was the last official meeting for commissioner Bobby Toler Jr.

In his last official act as a commissioner, Toler made a motion to adjourn Monday morning’s special meeting.

Board chairman Miller offered his thanks and appreciation to Toler.

“You’re definitely an asset to this county,” Miller said. “I appreciate everything you’ve done.”

Commissioners David Gould and Kent Pitts joined in thanking Toler, as did others who were present at the meeting.

Toler has served Union County in various roles for 40 years and seven months. He started work in the county assessor’s office.

He was elected as county clerk and served in that office for 26 years. He served as a county commissioners for seven and a half years. He was elected as a commissioner and subsequently was appointed to fill a vacancy on the board.

As he left his final board meeting, Toler said he would miss the people he has worked with the most. He will continue to serve as a representative for the county on the Shawnee Development Council board.