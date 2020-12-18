Communities invited to join in special ringing of bells

A special grassroots effort is underway in Union County to make joyous sounds during the holiday season.

Organizers are inviting everyone in Union County area communities – and beyond – to step out on their porches and ring bells on the evenings of Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.

Christmas Eve is Thursday, Dec. 24. New Year’s Eve is the following week, on Thursday evening, Dec. 31.

Those working on the event are inviting everyone to ring bells at 6 p.m. on both days. And, if you don’t have bells, you can use pots, pans or other items to be a part of the special event.

Plans for the bell-ringing originated in Cobden and have already spread to other communities.

Churches and individuals are being invited to ring their bells. The opportunity to come together as a community is seen as a way to show unity, hope and peace during a trying time.

In the midst of a 2020 holiday season which is taking place during the coronavirus/COVID-19 pandemic, there is hope.

Vaccines have begun arriving and are being administered, offering a sign of hope as 2020 comes to an end and 2021 is about to begin.