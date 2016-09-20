Community education courses offered

Shawnee Community College plans to offer five community education courses.

Courses are scheduled at the college’s main campus near Ullin and at Shawnee’s extension center in Anna. The schedule includes:

Container Gardening

Sept. 22, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the college’s extension center in Anna.

The course will be about growing plants in containers. Container gardening offers an alternate option to planting, allowing the gardener to grow on a balcony, patio, indoors on windowsills or in rooms with adequate lighting.

The class fee is $10. The class will be taught by Shawnee Community College agriculture instructor Ed Billingsley.

Hunter Safety

Sept. 26-29, 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in the cafeteria on the college’s main campus.

A 10-hour hunter safety course is scheduled over a four-day span. Participants must attend all sessions.

An adult must accompany anyone under the age of 13.

The class is free and will be taught by Ed Billingsley. The class is limited to 50 participants.

Introduction to Photography

Sept. 27 through Nov. 15, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the computer lab at the college’s main campus.

The basics of photography, from both a technical and an artistic point of view, will be taught during the eight-week course.

Participants will gain an understanding of how a camera works, how to avoid common mistakes, how to create technically good images and will learn the basics of composition.

The class is scheduled to meet on Tuesdays, starting on Sept. 27. The class fee is $35. The class will be taught by Bonni Littleton.

Polka Paint

Sept. 27, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the cafeteria on the college’s main campus.

Participants will paint a door hanger with polka paints.

The class fee is $35, which includes supplies, and is payable directly to instructor. Sharon Ely and Lori Abbott will teach the class.

Minecraft for Educators

Sept. 28, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the college’s extension center in Anna.

Participants will learn how to utilize Minecraft as an educational tool.

The class fee is $10. The class will be taught by

Shawnee Community College educational technology specialist Rob Lucas.

Registration is required one week prior to class date.

Visit SCC online at www.shawneecc.edu to view all of the classes which are available for the fall semester.

For more information or to register, contact Stacy Simpson at 618-634-3266 or stacys@shawneecc.edu.