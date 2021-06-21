Community electronics recyling event planned

Southern Seven Health Department is planning to have a free, community electronics recycling event on June 26 in Pope County.

The event is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. at the Job Corps in Golconda.

The health department said the event is a manufacturer supported e-waste program administered by the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency.

Southern Seven Health Department outlined details for the recycling event.

Items will be accepted on a first come, first serve basis until a trailer is full, or noon, whichever comes first.

Some items may be rejected. Call Southern Seven Health Department if you have questions.

Devices accepted at the event will include computers and small-scale servers, computer monitors, electronic keyboards and mice, printers, fax machines and scanners, small to medium size televisions (no large screen TVs accepted), DVD players, DVD recorders and VCRs.

No kitchen or household appliances of any size will be accepted.

You won’t need an appointment to attend, and volunteers will be on-hand to remove items from your vehicle.

In case of large attendance, anticipate a 30-minute or longer wait time to allow for removal of items.

COVID-19 safety measures will be observed by recycling staff and volunteers and are recommended for those bringing items for disposal. Participants are advised to remain in their vehicle throughout the event.

For more information about the event, call Miranda Adams, Southern Seven Health Department’s environmental health director at 618-634-2297, extension 9114, or visit Southern Seven Health Department on Facebook.