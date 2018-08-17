Community joins to show support for local family

The Union County community again is stepping up to help a family in need.

A number of businesses, as well as individuals, are working to support the Moore family of Alto Pass.

Young Kohen Moore sustained injuries in a traffic accident which occurred last week in Union County. His mother also was injured in the accident.

Kohen is undergoing medical treatment for his injuries.

His mom, Gylian, also was injured in the accident and is undergoing medical treatment.

In recent days, many have joined to show their support for the family.

Quick’s Skating Rink in Anna gave 50 percent of all of the money which was collected at the door on Saturday to the Moore family to help with expenses.

Jus10’s Frozen Yogurt & Dessert Shoppe on Friday shared 20 percent from the sales for the day, and its tip jar, with the family.

Jordo’s Pizza in Anna on Friday offered 20 percent of its sales.

Hangry Hut in Anna and Dongola gave 20 percent of its sales last Thursday.

Blue Fish Liquors in Anna shared all of its proceeds from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday.

Dairy Queen in Anna was giving 20 percent of all proceeds on Tuesday.

Davis Pastry in Anna was giving 20 percent of all sales from 5:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Monday.

On Monday, from 4 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., 20 percent of all sales from McDonald’s in Anna went to the family.

Buffalo Wild Wings in Carbondale helped to support the family from opening to closing on Monday.

Trails End Lodge near Cobden had a karaoke night with Mystify Music on Saturday night.