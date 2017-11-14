Community Thanksgiving service scheduled

An annual community Thanksgiving worship service is planned Sunday evening, Nov. 19, at Cypress Grove MB Church at Ullin.

The service is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. The church is located at 2679 Longreach Rd., between Shawnee Community College Road and Perks Road, off U.S. Route 51.

Organizers of the service noted that every year on the Sunday evening before Thanksgiving, “Christian believers from neighboring congregations meet together in thanksgiving and praise to the Lord Jesus Christ as they have done since the early 1950s.”

The churches rotate hosting the services, with their pastors and members of each participating church serving as music worship leaders or speakers.

Volunteers from the churches serve on a committee which plans and coordinates the annual endeavor.

This year, Pastor Enloe Clemons and Cypress Grove MB Church are hosting the service.

Other cooperating churches include Bethany Baptist of Cypress, Big Creek and Friendship Baptist of rural Anna, Maple Grove of Perks, Mt. Olive and Dongola First Baptist, St. John’s and First Lutheran in Dongola and Mt. Zion Cumberland Presbyterian in rural Dongola.

All of the proceeds from a Thanksgiving offering are donated to local charities.

The group extends a warm welcome to everyone “to come take part in the traditional American freedom of lifting hearts and voices together in worship and thanksgiving to God.”