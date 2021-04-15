Home / Home
PCs for People and local Girl Scouts helped to distribute computers Thursday afternoon, April 8, at Mt. Moriah Lutheran Church in Anna.Girl Scouts from Troop 8487 in Union County were on hand to help with the computer distribution event. Those who were helping included Girl Scout mom Nicole Tygett of Jonesboro and Girl Scouts Averie Dickinson of Jonesboro, Madison Dickinson of Jonesboro, Katryna Borders of Anna and Sabryna Borders of Anna.

Computers distributed at event in Union County

Thu, 04/15/2021 - 6:17pm admin

Local nonprofits have teamed up to make sure more people in Southern Illinois communities have the computer technology they need. The nonprofit PCs for People was founded in 1998 to help get low-cost computers into more homes. The agency set up regional headquarters in Belleville recently and is working with other local nonprofits to connect with the community. 

As a longtime champion of digital literacy for everyone, Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois staff are helping distribute 5,000 computers to people who need them. In addition to PCs for People and Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois, Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis and Leadership Council Southwestern Illinois are partnering in the project. 

The PCs for People deal is $20 for a computer with a Windows 10 system, a monitor, a keyboard, power cords and a wireless USB adapter. People qualify to get a computer if their income is at 200 percent of poverty level or less, or if they receive government assistance. 

Girl Scouts and PCs for People distributed computers on Thursday afternoon, April 8, in a parking lot at Mt. Moriah Lutheran Church in Anna. The church is located at 102 W. Jefferson St. in Anna. Organizers said that they expected to distribute about 40 computers. The Girl Scouts also had Girl Scout Cookies available.

