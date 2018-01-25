Computers donated to Anna School District 37

Anna Community Consolidated School District No. 37 recently received a donation of 32 new Lenovo ThinkPad laptop computers and two high-speed printers courtesy of Gibson Consulting Group LLC. The firm, with headquarters in Chicago, and offices in Tampa, London, Paris and Shanghai, is a world leader in operational business consulting.

The company’s founder, Wesley Jay Gibson, is a graduate of Carbondale High School, and his mother, the late Frances Farrar, is a graduate of the Anna-Jonesboro school system.

The school district stated that the donated computers will be used to replace laptops in the Anna Junior High School student computer lab. The new, high-speed computers and printers, with a value of more than $50,000, will provide students with access to state of the art technology for success in the classroom and beyond.

District 37 officials also voiced their gratitude to David and Sondra Gould of Anna for initiating the process of the donation. The district noted in a news release that the Goulds “are long-standing supporters of District 37, the community of Anna and Union County in general.” Photo provided.