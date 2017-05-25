Concerns about Anna Cemetery addressed

The Anna City Council last week revisited concerns related to actions at the municipal cemetery on the Independence Day holiday.

The council also formally said farewell to a long-time employee.

The council met in regular session Tuesday evening, May 16, at Anna City Hall.

Cemetery Concerns

Actions at the Anna City Park on the July 4 Independence Day holiday were again the focus of discussion at last week’s meeting.

Concerns have been voiced about activities which have happened often at the cemetery on the holiday.

Those activities have included people who barbecue at the cemetery, sit on tombstones and shoot fireworks on the holiday, actions which are seen as a sign of disrespect for the cemetery.

City officials noted that the cemetery officially closes at dusk each day.

After discussing the matter, council member Brandon Bierstedt made a motion to close the cemetery for the holiday. The council voted unanimously in favor of the motion.

Signs will be posted at the cemetery to make the public aware of the closing.

Also at last week’s meeting, the council, with regret, said farewell to a long-time city hall employee.

Employee Retires

The city council formally approved the retirement of Toni Flamm after 32 years of service.

Flamm, who will be retiring in a couple of weeks, serves as deputy city clerk and as city treasurer. Her “official” last day on duty is June 16. She began work with the city as an entry level clerk.

“I don’t want to lose her,” acting mayor Al Kamp said.

“She has been a valuable employee,” city administrator Steve Guined said. “She will be missed.”

Guined noted that Flamm accepted a wide range of challenges and did her job with a smile. “She’s a special person,” he added.

Flamm said that she was grateful for the many opportunities she has had while working for the city.

She considered the people she worked with as family. “I’m going to miss everybody,” she said.

Flamm noted that her plans include spending a lot of time with her grandchildren.

Other Business

In other business at last week’s meeting:

The city administrator shared updates about several projects.

Paving and striping work was being completed on several streets in the downtown Anna area as part of a multi-phase improvement project.

Work also continues on several improvement projects at the Anna City Park, including the construction of a new concession/restroom building. The city administrator also reported that the Anna City Pool is scheduled to open on Memorial Day for the summer season.

A local business owner voiced concerns to the council regarding yard sales.

The owner said that a yard sale which is conducted frequently at a neighboring location causes her to lose business.

Yard sale frequency has been discussed in the past by city officials.

The council decided to discuss the matter further at a future meeting.

About the photo:

Anna City Pool set to open; lifeguard training held

Lifeguards were training last week in preparation for the scheduled opening of the Anna City Pool for the 2017 season. The pool, which is located at the Anna City Park, is scheduled to open May 29. A public swim is scheduled from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Admission prices will be $3, or buy a pass for $25 for 10 entries to the pool.

Intensive American Red Cross lifeguard training was being led by instructors Curt Caldwell and Linda Falat, both of Carbondale. Local young people who were taking part in the training session on Tuesday evening, May 16, included Nolan Knupp of Jonesboro, Andersyn Frick of Anna, Molly Houseright of Jonesboro, Jacee Woodward of Anna and Clair Boget of Anna.