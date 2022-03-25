Concerns about loose dogs voiced to county officials

A Union County man remains frustrated over what he sees as a lack of action regarding concerns he has voiced about loose dogs.

Dale Moreland said large dogs have attacked his livestock on rented pasture land near Dongola.

He said dogs killed a calf and caused major injuries to a cow, which was euthanized.

Moreland has attended two recent meetings of the Union County Board of Commissioners to voice his concerns.

He shared his concerns about the dogs at a regular meeting of the county board which was held on Feb. 25.

At that meeting, county board of commissioners chairman Max Miller assured Moreland that officials were working on the matter.

“We’re doing what we can with the rules that we have to go by,” Miller said.

Moreland insisted that the loose dogs were doing damage.

He also voiced frustration over his efforts to contact local officials in an attempt to resolve the situation, which he said has been going on since early February.

Moreland again was in attendance when the county board met in regular session on Friday, March 11. He said the problem was continuing.

The March 11 meeting also was highlighted by lengthy discussion about Union County’s animal control program.

Subsequent to that meeting, Moreland contacted the newspaper and voiced disappointment about a lack of coverage regarding the loose dogs he had discussed with county officials.

Moreland said that as of late last week, the situation remained a concern. Two of the dogs are reported to have been picked up.

Union County does have an ordinance which offers the possibility of compensation for livestock killed under such circumstances.

The compensation includes $300 for cattle 6 months of age and older and $150 for those less than 6 months of age.

Moreland estimated that the cow and calf he lost had a value of $1,500.