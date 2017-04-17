Concert scheduled at Egyptian

Egyptian School in Tamms plans to present an annual spring concert on Saturday, April 29, at 6 p.m.

The performance will feature the Egyptian Middle and High School band and choir, along with Egyptian band/choir alumni.

About 20 alumni are planning to be part of the performance, with special music provided by a group of Egyptian staff, including Kenny Grundy, Jason “Jack” Daniels, Mark and Lisa Glaab and Dave Prosser.

Jazz, classical, bluegrass, patriotic, gospel and rock music will be performed.

The Egyptian Beta Club plans to host a dinner for family and friends from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The menu includes lasagne, salad, a breadstick, brownie and a drink for $7.

Gym doors are scheduled to open at 5:45 p.m. so guests can take their seats.