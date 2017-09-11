Congressman’s staff planning office hours

Staff of U.S. Rep. Mike Bost, R-Ill., plan to have mobile office hours in the area next week.

Office hours are scheduled from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 15, at Anna City Hall. City hall is located at 103 E. Market St. in Anna.

Hours also are scheduled from 10 a.m. to noon on Nov. 15 at Mound City City Hall. City hall is located at 204 Main St. in Mound City.

Staff will be available to assist residents who have questions regarding veterans benefits, Social Security, Medicare, student loans and other federal programs.

Appointments are encouraged, but not required. Appointments can be made by calling Bost’s Carbondale office at 618-457-5787.

Those who are not able attend mobile office hours can visit the services section on Bost’s website at www.bost.house.gov/services for assistance.