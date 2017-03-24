Congressman seeking input about health care reform package

U.S. Rep. Mike Bost, R-Ill., said March 17 that he is seeking input from residents of Southern Illinois as Congress moves forward in crafting a health care reform package.

Bost said in a news release that he has created a forum at http://bost.house.gov/yourstory for constituents to share their testimonials of how they have been affected by the Affordable Care Act, commonly known as Obamacare.

“From day one, I have worked to ensure that the voices of all Southern Illinoisans are heard, especially on controversial issues like replacing Obamacare,” Bost said in the news release.

“That’s why I created this one-stop-shop for constituents to share their real life health care stories with me.

“Their perspectives, pro or con, will help shape how we deal with these issues in Washington.

“It’s important that we get health care reform right, and I want to hear from Southern Illinoisans from across the district and across the political spectrum.”