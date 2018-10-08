Conservation workshop scheduled in September

University of Illinois Extension reports that registration is open for the first Southern Illinois Conservation Workshop.

The workshop is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 22, at Shawnee Community College near Ullin.

The workshop is scheduled to include numerous speakers with expertise on different aspects of landowner conservation.

Local land owners and land managers who attend the workshop will have opportunities to learn, to make connections and to ask questions.

Topics are slated to include native plants, pollinator habitat, oak regeneration, pasture productivity, wetland restoration and more.

Registration for the workshop is $20. Lunch is included.

Registration is available online at https://web.extension.illinois.edu/registration/?RegistrationID=18980.

Information about the workshop is available by calling the Dixon Springs Agricultural Center at 618-695-3383 or by emailing Chris Evans at cwevans@illinois.edu.