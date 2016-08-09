Constitution Day presentation set

An expert on voting rights is scheduled to speak at Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau on Sept. 14 in commemoration of Constitution Day.

Dr. R. Keith Gaddie, President’s Associates Presidential Professor and chairperson of the Department of Political Science at the University of Oklahoma, plans to present “Voting Rights in America After Shelby County.”

The event is scheduled during the Common Hour from noon to 1:30 p.m. in Glenn Auditorium of Dempster Hall and is free and open to the public.