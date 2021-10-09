Constitution Week to be celebrated with special events in Union County

Special events are being planned in Union County in celebration of Constitution Week. Constitution Week is celebrated each year, Sept. 17-23.

Sept. 17 marks the 234th anniversary of the drafting of the Constitution of the United States of America by the Constitutional Convention.

The local celebration of Constitution Week is being sponsored by Looking for Lincoln, the Daniel Chapman Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, the Long Knives Chapter of the American Revolution, the PAST organization of Union County and the Shawnee Hills Arts Council/Anna Arts Center.

As part of the local commemoration, Constitution Week proclamations have been signed by Union County Board of Commissioners chairman Max Miller, Anna Mayor Steve Hartline and Jonesboro Mayor Ken Blandford.

This year’s celebration in Union County is scheduled to kick off with a ceremony which is set for 5:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17, at the Lincoln Memorial Picnic Grounds in Jonesboro. An ice cream social is planned following the ceremony.

The guest speaker is scheduled to be Dr. Larry Peterson, who will briefly share President Abraham Lincoln’s thoughts about the Constitution.

In the event of rain, the Sept. 17 ceremony will be moved to the Shawnee Hills Arts Council’s Anna Arts Center, which is located at 125 W. Davie St. in Anna.

Three presentations about the Constitution and its history are planned starting at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, at the Anna Arts Center.

Guest speakers at the arts center are scheduled to include Dr. Cindy Buys, a professor in the Southern Illinois University School of Law, who will talk about “The Constitution as the Foundation of Our Legal and Political System.”

Dr. Norma Lee Hackney will give a presentation titled “Meet the Founding Fathers.” Dr. Susan Whitemountain will give a presentation titled “Struggles for a Constitution.”

An open house is planned from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 19, at PAST’s Heritage House in Jonesboro. Heritage House is located at 102 S. Main St. A presentation is scheduled at 2 p.m.

All of the Constitution Week events which are planned in Union County are free.

More information about the upcoming Constitution Week activities is available by contacting Lee Hackney by cell phone at 1-904-625-1109 or by email at vabchlee@gmail.com.