Constitution Week celebration planned

A celebration of Constitution Week in Union County is scheduled to begin Saturday, Sept. 16, with special activities which are planned at the Lincoln Memorial Picnic Grounds at 521 N. Main St. in Jonesboro.

Constitution Week is celebrated each year from Sept. 17 through Sept. 23.

The picnic grounds in Jonesboro are located at the site of an historic debate in 1858 between U.S. Senate candidates Abraham Lincoln and Stephen A. Douglas.

Games, children’s activities, crafts, music and other activities are planned from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Back Porch Company is scheduled to perform.

Pat Brumleve will have Lincoln memorabilia on display.

Those who plan to attend are invited to bring bells to ring during the event.

A 21-gun salute is scheduled, with cannon shots and rifles fired.

At 5:30 p.m., the guest speaker is scheduled to be Abraham Lincoln, as portrayed by Randy Duncan.

Refreshments will be served after the event.

Organizers note a Smart Bus shuttle is planned from the Jonesboro Square starting at 4:15 p.m. The shuttle is scheduled to run throughout the event.