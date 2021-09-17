Home / Home

Constitution Week events set at SIU

Fri, 09/17/2021 - 5:43pm admin

A discussion about recent and pending constitutional decisions before the U.S. Supreme Court are a part of Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s Constitution Day activities which are scheduled this week.

The SIU School of Law will livestream the two-hour discussion beginning at 12:15 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17. 

The topics will focus on myriad issues, including reproductive rights, immigrant rights, the Second Amendment right to bear arms, Fourth Amendment rights, and sexual orientation and identity rights.

The livestream will be available on the Chancellor’s YouTube channel.

Only members of the SIU law school community will be able to attend the presentation in person in the law school’s auditorium and masks are required. However, the livestream will be available to the general public.

Constitution Day is Friday, Sept. 17. The day marks the anniversary of delegates to the Philadelphia Convention completing and signing the U.S. Constitution in 1787. 

